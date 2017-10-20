LaGrange Fire Department gears up for Citizen Day

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Saturday, October 21st the LaGrange Fire Department will host its Citizen Day.

The event will take place Saturday, October 21 at the LaGrange Mall on Lafayette Parkway from Noon to 4 p.m.

LFD will offer fire truck rides, a kids’ obstacle course, and a fire safety house to help teach fire safety tips.

There will also be blood pressure checks available and several raffles.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

