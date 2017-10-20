AU new master’s program to boost AL industry, economic development

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University is launching a new online Master of Engineering Management degree that will support the state’s multi-billion dollar manufacturing and technology industries.

The new program, recently approved by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, will launch in spring 2018.

“This master’s degree program among the first of its kind in the region,” said Christopher B. Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. “It is a direct response to the needs of Alabama industry and will bolster our economic development efforts by providing graduate students with a solid foundation of engineering and project management principles.”

All classes are available online so students can access lectures at their convenience.

For more information on the new program, click here.

