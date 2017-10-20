AL senator wants legislation to enforce safety after Auburn toddler drowns in grease trap

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn.

Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.

"It certainly is a tragic accident… my heart goes out to the family and my thoughts go out to the family," says Senator Tom Whatley.

The young girl fell into a grease pit at a Brusters in Auburn and drowned and the senator is looking for ways to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"A legislative solution if one can be found that will increase safety for families and children so tragedies like this don't happen in the future."

A temporary solution for the grease trap where the accident happened was a cement lid instead of a plastic one – the city says Bruster's will be required to replace the lid longterm.

Similar traps to the one at Bruster's are also in areas where cars wouldn't normally drive over – that's why the lids are plastic.

Senator Whatley says he is eager to work towards a solution in the near future.

"If we can come up with something that's appropriate that the family would like to see go forward I would certainly like to go forward with that."

Senator Whatley says he hasn't spoken with the family but has reached out to them in hopes of working together.

As News Leader 9 previously reported all evidence in this case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

