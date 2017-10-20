The annual Paint the Town Pink event kicks off

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Paint the Town Pink is having a “Fun Walk/Run” today in honor of breast cancer awareness.

This is the 8th annual Paint the Town Pink event.

The Survivor Parade starts at 6 p.m., followed by a program at 6:30 p.m.

The timed race begins at 7:00 p.m. and walkers and teams can begin the Fun Walk/Run at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.