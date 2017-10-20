Day 4: Inmate testifies in Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Trial continues in the case against three Columbus men accused of killing Demonde "DJ" Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park.

Derain Waller his cousin, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell facing a judge and a jury.

On day four of testimony, an inmate taking the stand to testify.

The inmate who once shared a cell with Waller at Muscogee County Jail says the two had lots of conversation.

Waller reportedly confiding with the inmate alleging his involvement to the deadly 2016 shooting.

“He said him and his cousin had robbed a dude, and killed the dude for 40-thousand dollars,” says the inmate.

A set up by Jacquawn Clark, a public execution by Derain Waller, and a prize of 40-thousand dollars of drug money.

These are the details as told by the inmate while testifying. A plan that Waller believes was almost successfully accomplished by the two cousins.

“He says he gave his cousin [Clark] 15-thousand and he was supposed to go to Atlanta, but he didn’t. He got his mother, and went back to the scene of the crime,” recalled the inmate.

The third defendant, Akevious Powell left out much of the discussion, according to the inmate, Waller says he had ‘nothing-to-do’ with the fatal shooting.

“He said that he had nothing to do with it, but that’s just the price of being my friend,” says the inmate.

Defense attorneys are discrediting the inmate's claims, arguing he just wants freedom in exchange for his testimony.

The inmate charged with false imprisonment and simple battery, reportedly lacking the money to bond out.

Jurors also heard testimony from Columbus Police lead investigator Wendy Holland and forensic analysists from Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

All three face charges of murder, armed robbery, and violation of Georgia gang affiliation law.

Waller faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

