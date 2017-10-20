Burger King takes on bullying in new ad

(WTVM) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and fast food giant Burger King is out with a compelling video to support the effort.

It was a videotaped experiment to see what people do when they witness bullying.

The company hired teen actors to act out bullying on another teen at one of their stores.

To the real customers, it looked like a real incident, but few people spoke up.

Behind the counter, actors playing employees served mangled burgers to customers who promptly spoke up in irritation.

The message - be willing to speak up about a bullied person as you are about a bullied burger.

"I've been that kid so if I see it I'm going to do something about it and I hope there are more people out there like that."

The CEO and founder of nobully.org say the group's partnership with Burger King is an example of how companies can raise awareness on important issues.

