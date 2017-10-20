Zoo Atlanta to host Boo at the Zoo festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Enjoy Halloween themed family fun with this year’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Georgia Natural Gas.

The festivities begin on Saturday and Sunday on the following dates, October 21, 22, 28, and 29 and is for guests of all ages.

Activities begin at 9:30 a.m., lasting until 3 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy the sights, sample treats, and enjoy characters of the whimsical Zoo Boo Town.

The 501st Georgia Garrison will be at the festival with Stormtroopers and Star Wars characters during both weekends.

On October 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a Leaves of Gratitude sustainable palm oil campaign.

Guests can leave a note of thanks for companies who have made the choice to switch to only using sustainable palm oil.

