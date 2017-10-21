Arby's venison steak sandwich is back

(WTVM) - The Arby's on Veterans Parkway in Columbus is one of the many locations bringing back the venison steak sandwich October 21.

According to their website, this limited time sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak marinated in garlic, salt, and pepper and is cooked for three hours to juicy perfection.

It’s topped with crispy onions and a cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries and served on a toasted star top bun.

