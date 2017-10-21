SEGMENT: First annual Wheels to Heel event will benefit local military battling PTSD

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Vice President of local organization Noctrunal Kingdom, Mason Clausell, stopped by News Leader 9 to talk more about an event that's helping to veterans, soldiers, and families battle PTSD.

Nocturnal Kingdom and House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter are throwing the event to help raise money and benefit soldiers, Veterans, and their families battling with PTSD.

House of Heroes has agreed that proceeds will go to helping PTSD service members and their families within their charity network.

The free event will feature a parade with soldiers and veterans in vehicles that will make their way from Downtown Columbus to the National Infantry Museum.

There will be children activities, food trucks, vendors, and live music outside.

Trophies and raffle items will be given away.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go to House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter after event costs and the total money donated will be announced the following week.

