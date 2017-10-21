Local Relay for Life organization hosts 'Bark for Life' event for American Cancer Society

Trial continues in the case against three Columbus men accused of killing a man at Double Churches Park. Derain Waller his cousin, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell facing a judge and a jury. On day four, an inmate taking the stand to testify.More >>
Trial continues in the case against three Columbus men accused of killing a man at Double Churches Park. Derain Waller his cousin, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell facing a judge and a jury. On day four, an inmate taking the stand to testify.More >>
Enjoy Halloween themed family fun with this year’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Georgia Natural Gas.More >>
Enjoy Halloween themed family fun with this year’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Georgia Natural Gas.More >>
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.More >>
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.More >>
Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway of Chamber's County.More >>
Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway of Chamber's County.More >>
The Superintended of Meriwether County Schools confirms to News Leader 9 that an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher has occurred.More >>
The Superintended of Meriwether County Schools confirms to News Leader 9 that an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher has occurred.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>