Local Relay for Life organization hosts 'Bark for Life' event for American Cancer Society

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Families and their furry friends will celebrate the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Bark For Life event Friday.

The event, taking place at Old Town Columbus, will include doggie games, dress-up contests, music, food, and a walk.

Before the event, participants ask family and friends to support their efforts financially to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Muscogee County. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking research, supporting education efforts, and providing free information and critical services for cancer patients.

Last year, more than 20,000 registered canine and caregiver participants at 300 Bark For Life events across the country raised $1.2 million.

