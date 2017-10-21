2nd annual softball tournament played in honor of Deonn Carter

Deonn Carter passed away on Aug. 20. He was 30 years old. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's the second year Columbus law enforcement, advocates, and loved ones gathered at the South Commons softball fields to honor the life of Deonn Carter.

It was the second annual "Swingin' for Deonn" Fundraising Softball tournament Friday morning.

Eleven teams took the field to help raise awareness for members of the community living on the autism spectrum.

This year's fundraising partner, The Autism Hope Center, wants to make this a lasting collaboration to help the lives of thousands of families across the Valley.

Diane Pope with Autism Hope Center says, "Here in our area, it's very hard for these families to find services and help, and that's one of the things we do, is we line them up with services. I just think it's fabulous and we're just really hoping this event can grow."

Deonn Carter died in August 2016 from a blood clot, after spending weeks in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

The five suspects arrested in Carter's death investigation are all awaiting trial.

