WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

(WTVM) - News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.

Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.