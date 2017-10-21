Model Club luncheon raises money for scholarship - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Model Club luncheon raises money for scholarship

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Model Club returned to Columbus with their annual Artistic Creations runway event Saturday afternoon. 

Ripping down the runway, prestigious women from all over the Chattahoochee Valley including our very own Barbara Gauthier who is a previous Model of the Year and inducted into the Model Hall of Fame.

The goal of the organization is to teach etiquette and confidence to young girls coming out of high school.

President of Model Club, April Byrd, says, "I know that I was there one day. Leaving high school trying to decide what do you want to do. Once you decide what you want to do, you still need direction. It's good to have someone  to be able to help you in the right direction and coach you on the different things you need to know that we as young ladies do not know when we are fresh out of high school."

The event also serves as a fundraiser raising scholarship money for one fashion student yearly. 

Attorney, Katonga Wright, was awarded the Model of the Year award.

The Model Club of Columbus has been helping girls for over 60 years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly