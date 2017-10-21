Model Club luncheon raises money for scholarship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Model Club returned to Columbus with their annual Artistic Creations runway event Saturday afternoon.

Ripping down the runway, prestigious women from all over the Chattahoochee Valley including our very own Barbara Gauthier who is a previous Model of the Year and inducted into the Model Hall of Fame.

The goal of the organization is to teach etiquette and confidence to young girls coming out of high school.

President of Model Club, April Byrd, says, "I know that I was there one day. Leaving high school trying to decide what do you want to do. Once you decide what you want to do, you still need direction. It's good to have someone to be able to help you in the right direction and coach you on the different things you need to know that we as young ladies do not know when we are fresh out of high school."

The event also serves as a fundraiser raising scholarship money for one fashion student yearly.

Attorney, Katonga Wright, was awarded the Model of the Year award.

The Model Club of Columbus has been helping girls for over 60 years.

