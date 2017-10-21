Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Av - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA -

Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police say they do not have any suspect information.

Continue to check back for updates.

