Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police say they do not have any suspect information.

