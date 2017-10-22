East AL man says he heard at least 10 shots during deadly club shooting in Lanett

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following a shooting at a club in Lanett.

Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones confirms the person died at East Alabama Medical Center Lanier following a shooting at Club Addiction.

Michael Woody, who owns the building but not the club and he also owns the building next door, shares what he heard during the incident.

During the shooting, Woody was at the neighboring building and says he heard 10-13 shots.

“One guy fell down right here below me and after that right there people just start running out.” Said Woody.

Police arrived on the scene moments after the shooting began and according to Woody, the shooting continued after they arrived on scene.

Security footage obtained exclusively by News Leader 9 shows people running from the direction of the club and into the neighboring building. Woody says in one frame you can see a man running and jumping into the car with a gun.

We have made multiple attempts to contact the Lanett Police Department, at this time those calls have not been returned

