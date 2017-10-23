St. Francis hosts "girls night out" to raise breast health awareness

St. Francis Hospital will host a ‘night out for the girls’ to raise awareness of the importance of mammography during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mocktails, Manicures, and Mammograms is targeted towards women interested in learning more about the newest technologies being used to fight breast cancer. The event takes place Monday, Oct. 23.

Attendees will tour the Breast Center, visit educational displays, and be treated to manicures and refreshments. Guests will also be allowed to schedule mammograms. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

There will be two mini-seminars to take place at 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Topics to be covered include:

How to correctly perform breast self-examinations

Risk factors for breast cancer

How often you should have a mammogram

What the latest advances in diagnosis, treatment and recovery include

Newest techniques in breast surgery

To register for Mocktails, Manicures, and Mammograms: A night out for the girls, call 706-320-8060.

