FIRST TO ALERT: Find out when the rain moves out; First peak at the Halloween forecast

(WTVM) - This Monday is starting off as a wet one with showers expected through the remainder of the morning. The associated cold front will move east taking the rain chances with it and we could see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s through the day.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day but the cooler air behind the front won't move in until late Tuesday. By Wednesday morning we'll feel the cooler air with lows starting off the 40s and highs only reaching the low 60s.

For the remainder of the week temperatures will start in the 40s with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies. Another front will approach the area by the weekend bringing a very low rain chance for the weekend and another cool down. By Sunday, we're forecasting highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead to Halloween next Tuesday, temperatures will top out in the upper 60s that afternoon with things getting cool that night but dry!

