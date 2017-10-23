Columbus Botanical Garden opens annual scarecrow trail

Scarecrows are widely used as symbols for Halloween and can be creative crafts to display on the festive day.

The Columbus Botanical Garden is ready for guests to view such crafts in its scarecrow trail.

The garden will display its annual scarecrow trail beginning Monday, Oct. 23. Visitors are invited to walk through and view the scarecrows built by local schools., organizations, and families.

The trail is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Nov. 3.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.