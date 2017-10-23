Traffic light install closes lanes in Auburn

Drivers can expect to experience delays while a new traffic signal is installed in Auburn.

Work to put on a traffic signal begins Monday at the intersection of Opelika and Saugahatchee Roads. The project will continue through the end of this week.

Lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday. When the traffic light is installed, it will first operate in flash mode to get drivers used to the new light.

Drivers will be notified before the signal becomes fully operational.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.