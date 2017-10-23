TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident delays traffic on Hwy. 80 near exit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident delays traffic on Hwy. 80 near exit 1

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A car accident has delayed traffic on Highway 80 westbound Monday morning.

The accident happened near exit 1 to downtown Columbus. Traffic is backed up to Interstate 185.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route until the roadway is cleared. 

