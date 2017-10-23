Columbus man arrested for rape - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested for rape

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man charged with rape is expected to stand before a judge Monday.

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested Rockney Rhodes,40, Saturday, Oct. 21.

No information was given on the circumstances surrounding the charges. Rhodes appeared in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. 

