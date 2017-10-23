TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roadways clear following accident on I-185 north - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roadways clear following accident on I-185 northbound

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Traffic was at a standstill following a car accident on Interstate 185 northbound Monday morning.

The accident happened near exit 12 (Williams Road.)

Roadways have been cleared for traffic to move through. 

