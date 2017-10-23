Harris Co. Sheriff's Office searching for wanted sex offender

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.

Kayal McCraney, 38, is a registered sex offender who left the county and cannot be located.

His last known address was in Shiloh, GA.

If you know of McCraney’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-9400, your local 911, or you can leave a private message on the sheriff's office investigations division's Facebook page.

