UPDATE Harris Co. Sheriff's Office locates wanted sex offender

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was previously searching for a wanted sex offender.

Kayal McCraney, 38, is a registered sex offender was said to have left the county and could not be located last week.

His last known address was in Shiloh, GA.

Deputies say they located McCraney Tuesday and arrested him There is no word on where he was found.

McCraney is not in the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.