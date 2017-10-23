Columbus teen pleads not guilty in Wickham Dr. shooting death

A Columbus teen charged with murder made a court appearance Monday, Oct. 23.

Clayton Perry, 17, is accused of killing 26-year-old James Francesconi outside of his home on Wickham Drive in August of 2017.

Perry pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm. His case was bound to Superior Court for bond to be set.

