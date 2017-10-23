COURT: Columbus child molestation suspect was caught in the act by victim's brother

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man charged with sodomy and child molestation appeared in court Monday morning.

John Williamson was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

A detective testified that the victim's brother discovered Williamson in the act of sodomizing his sibling, began beating him and woke the rest of the family to call the police.

Williamson's case was bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.