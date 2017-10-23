COURT: Columbus child molestation suspect was caught in the act - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COURT: Columbus child molestation suspect was caught in the act by victim's brother

John Williamson (Source: Muscogee County Jail) John Williamson (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man charged with sodomy and child molestation appeared in court Monday morning.

John Williamson was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

A detective testified that the victim's brother discovered Williamson in the act of sodomizing his sibling, began beating him and woke the rest of the family to call the police.

Williamson's case was bound over to Superior Court. 

