Columbus organization hosts employment summit for ex-offenders and employers

(WTVM) – A Columbus nonprofit organization that caters to ex-offenders is hosting an employment summit in Atlanta.

The summit will not only assist ex-offenders with finding employment but any employer who sees the benefits of hiring individuals with criminal records.

“When given second chances at employment, individuals with criminal records have fewer chances or desires to re-offend and this not only makes them more productive, contributing to the local economy but it keeps our communities safer as well,” the organization said in a release.

The Second Chance Summit Atlanta will feature three dynamic speakers passionately committed to Second Chance Employment including Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, Virgin Founder and CEO Richard Branson (in a live, virtual fireside chat) and CNN Commentator and Dream Corps Founder Van Jones.

The summit will be held on Oct. 31. For more information and to register click here.

