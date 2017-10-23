Columbus organization hosts employment summit for ex-offenders and employers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The official trick-or-treat hours have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The official trick-or-treat hours have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.More >>
Carla Williams makes history as she was named the University of Virginia’s first female African-American Director of Athletics in an announcement by President Teresa A. Sullivan on Sunday, Oct. 22.More >>
Carla Williams makes history as she was named the University of Virginia’s first female African-American Director of Athletics in an announcement by President Teresa A. Sullivan on Sunday, Oct. 22.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man has been arrested for rape. On Friday, Oct. 20, Bryan McLeod, 32, from Auburn, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape in the first degree.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man has been arrested for rape. On Friday, Oct. 20, Bryan McLeod, 32, from Auburn, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape in the first degree.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a club shooting that left two people dead.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a club shooting that left two people dead.More >>
The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter received a donation from the late Keith Wells totaling $21,400 Monday, Oct. 23.More >>
The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter received a donation from the late Keith Wells totaling $21,400 Monday, Oct. 23.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
An oyster bar opening near Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.More >>
An oyster bar opening near Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.More >>
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.More >>