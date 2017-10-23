LaGrange animal shelter receives $21K+ donation from late resident

Left to right: Terry Page, Steve Fondren, Mayor Jim Thornton, City Manager Meg Kelsey (Source: City of LaGrange)

The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter received a donation from the late Keith Wells totaling $21,400 Monday, Oct. 23.

Terry Page and Steve Fondren, friends of Wells, presented the donation to LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton and City Manager Meg Kelsey.

Wells moved to LaGrange after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York City in 1957. While in LaGrange, Wells worked for companies Milliken and Interface. Most recently, he lived at Vernon Woods Retirement Community.

The City of LaGrange plans on honoring Wells’ wishes of using the money for the benefit of the animal shelter.

Wells passed away on Sept. 25, 2017. He was 88 years old.

