UPDATE: 2 dead; several injured following Lanett club shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a club shooting that left two people dead.

On October 22, 2017, officers responded to Club Addiction located on 19th Street SW in Lanett, Alabama in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located one person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to EAMC-Lanier where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting also occurred near the club, and a second victim, inside a vehicle, was located and transported to EAMC-Lanier.

Several people were injured inside the club and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Nine people were shot and two of the victims died. Other victims were treated and released.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

If you have any information you can contact Lanett Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (334-644-5254) or CrimeStoppers (334-756-8200).

