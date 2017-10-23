LaGrange native named Director of Athletics at University of Virginia

Williams with her husband, Brian, daughters, Carmen and Camryn, and son, Joshua (Source: City of LaGrange Facebook Page)

A LaGrange native makes history after she was named the University of Virginia’s first female African-American Director of Athletics in an announcement Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to an article from UVA Today, not only is Carla Williams the first female African-American athletics director at the University of Virginia, she is the first at any Power Five conference institution, which includes more than 60 universities in the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 conferences.

“I think Carla is spectacular,” President-elect Jim Ryan said. “She is exceedingly well-prepared for this role, but more than that, she is fiercely committed to excellence in both athletics and academics and has a track record of success in both arenas.”

Prior to accepting her new position at the University of Virginia, Williams served as an athletics administrator at the University of Georgia for the past 13 years, most recently serving as the deputy director of athletics since 2015.

During her tenure at the University of Georgia, its athletics teams won 16 NCAA team championships and 37 Southeastern Conference titles.

“The University of Virginia is excited to welcome Carla Williams to lead our athletics department,” President Teresa A. Sullivan said. “Her experience as a successful student-athlete, coach, and senior administrator at the highest levels of Division I athletics is impressive.”

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead one of the nation’s elite athletics programs,” Williams said. “Academic achievement, athletic excellence, operating with integrity, a commitment to maximum effort at all times and a strong sense of teamwork and unity are the core principles that will guide our athletics department under my leadership.”

Williams has agreed to a five-year contract with the University of Virginia.

