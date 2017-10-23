Auburn man arrested for allegedly raping 21-year-old on Magnolia Ave.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man has been arrested for rape.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Bryan McLeod, 32, from Auburn, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape in the first degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a residence on Magnolia Avenue on June 5, 2017.

The 21-year-old female reported that she was sexually assaulted, while incapacitated, by McLeod who was an acquaintance.

An investigation by the Auburn Police Department developed McLeod as a suspect, and forensic evidence also identified him as the individual responsible for sexually assaulting the victim.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for rape first degree and he was taken into custody with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

McLeod was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

