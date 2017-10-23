CSU forms partnership with Coldwell Banker–Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis

Any Columbus State University Communication students looking for an internship?

CSU’s Department of Communication has formed a strategic partnership with Coldwell Banker – Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.

This partnership will provide students a service learning component while providing digital marketing services to real estate agents.

The goal is to provide ongoing social and digital media training opportunities for real estate agents. The partnership also includes access to faculty within the Department of Communication to provide specialized on site training for agents.

Doug Duncan, Broker and Owner at Coldwell Banker – KPDD said, “We see this as an opportunity to serve both our agents and our clients better, all while , making an investment in an invaluable community resource such as CSU. It’s a win-win.”

“This internship opportunity embodies The Department of Communication’s mission to provide Leadership through Service and Learning.” said Dr. Danna Gibson, Chair of CSU’s Department of Communication.

Interested students will participate in a selection process based upon academics and performance. Candidates must be in good standing and possess the required level of skills necessary for the independent work. Final selection involves examination of student work and interviews with Dr. Gibson.

“Our department views this partnership as an excellent opportunity to raise the visibility of our program, its outreach into the community, and the quality experiences we provide our students.” said Dr. Gibson.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.