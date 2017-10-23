Headquarter Nissan hosts annual charity golf tournament

Headquarter Nissan of Columbus hosted its annual charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 23.

Golfers got a chance to check our Mobile Alert Center which is sponsored by Headquarter Nissan while playing.

Headquarter Nissan General Manager Terry Bell said, “It feels so good giving back and we hope to inspire other people to do the same thing.”

Bell and News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis were among those playing today.

The event took place at Green Island Country Club. All proceeds will go to Mercy Med of Columbus.

