It's Red Ribbon Week - Send us pictures of you wearing red pledging to live a drug-free life

Monday, Oct. 23 marks the beginning of Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and oldest drug prevention program.

The National Red Ribbon Celebration began in 1988 and is sponsored by the National Family Partnership.

The campaign began after DEA agent Enrique Camarena was kidnapped, brutally tortured, and murdered by Mexican drug traffickers in 1985. After his tragic death, his high school friends launched Camarena clubs, urging all members to live a drug-free lifestyle.

Every year people young and old wear red ribbons and participate in anti-drug events pledging to live a drug-free life to pay tribute to Camarena.

