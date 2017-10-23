It's Red Ribbon Week - Send us pictures of you wearing red pledging to live a drug-free life

Columbus Airport receives an award from the Georgia Airports Association.More >>
Columbus Airport receives an award from the Georgia Airports Association.More >>
Dr. Tony Evans will be speaking at Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic to a sold-out crowd for the Heartbeats of Joy Gala.More >>
Dr. Tony Evans will be speaking at Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic to a sold-out crowd for the Heartbeats of Joy Gala.More >>
Any Columbus State University Communication students looking for an internship? CSU’s Department of Communication has formed a strategic partnership with Coldwell Banker – Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.More >>
Any Columbus State University Communication students looking for an internship? CSU’s Department of Communication has formed a strategic partnership with Coldwell Banker – Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Around 23 percent of Americans have some form of diabetes. It's been a calling for one Columbus doctor.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Around 23 percent of Americans have some form of diabetes. It's been a calling for one Columbus doctor.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a club shooting that left two people dead.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a club shooting that left two people dead.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>