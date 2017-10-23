Sound Choices hosts Heartbeats of Joy Gala featuring well-known speaker

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A well-known speaker will be in attendance at this year's Heartbeats of Joy Gala for Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic.

The organization hopes to raise funds for Sound Choices’ operating budget for the next two years during this event.

Dr. Tony Evans, pastor, best-selling author, and conference speaker, will be speaking at the gala.

Executive Director Carol Henschel said, “It is critically important for women and teens in our community to have access to free, confidential services when they are concerned about a possible pregnancy…. We believe in serving women through the love of Jesus Christ, helping them to feel that there is hope in any pregnancy situation.”

Although this event is sold-out, Sound Choices invites the community to visit their social media or visit to learn about the Gala Afterglow online event that starts after the Gala.

Everyone who visits the site can earn prizes including a handcrafted guitar and fire pit.

Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic provides free pregnancy testing for women, ultrasound, options counseling, parenting & birthing classes, and ongoing help to pregnant women.

The clinic is located at 801 Front Avenue in Columbus.

The event will be held at the Iron Works Convention & Trade Center in the Ballroom from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on October 24.

For more information about Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic, visit their website at here.

