Columbus doctor receives Piedmont Clinic Chairman's Service Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Around 23 percent of Americans have some form of diabetes.

It's been a calling for one Columbus doctor.

Over the weekend in Atlanta, Dr. Steven Leichter received the Piedmont Clinic Chairman's Service Award for Clinical Excellence and Innovation.

It started when Steven Leichter was just five years old.

“I read this child's bio of Louis Pasteur and decided he was much cooler than any baseball player," said Dr. Leichter, Endocrine Consultants PC President.

Following his childhood passion to be a doctor, more specifically an endocrinologist, Dr. Leichter had his share of adventures on the way to the University of Virginia medical school, including a connection to The Beatles, involving a girlfriend at Columbia University.

Leichter may have been prudent or cautious at times during more than four decades as a doctor...but he's also taken risks to help revolutionize treatment, especially of diabetes.

“Got the opportunity to give the first injection of human insulin ever given in the world,” said Dr. Leichter.

Putting him on the front page of the New York Times. He was also the first ever physician in America to use fingerstick glucose testing on a widespread clinical basis. All along, Dr. Leichter says his goal is serving patients, helping them cope with diabetes.

Doctor Leichter, who has five children and six grandchildren, credits his wife as being the force behind his numerous medical accomplishments.

That includes being the medical advisor to 13 major corporations.

