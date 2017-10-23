Columbus Airport receives award from Georgia Airports Association

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Airport receives an award from the Georgia Airports Association.

The Columbus Airport Commission received the 2017 Georgia Airports Association Project of the Year Award.

To be considered, a project must significantly improve airport capacity, safety, and show innovation that can be applied to other airports throughout the state.

The airport is being recognized for the rehabilitation and completion of project Runway 13/31.

Improvements included the installation of new runway lights, guidance signs, an installation of a newly lighted windsock at the midpoint of the airport, and electrical work.

The airport is a public use airport in Columbus Georgia located at 3250 W. Britt David Road servicing the community with commercial airline and general aviation service.

