1 dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One person has died as the result of a shooting in northeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, tells WTVM that 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy passed away at Midtown Medical Center just before 4:00 a.m est.

Murphy had been shot multiple times. The shooting occurred off of Young Avenue in Columbus.

The victim's body will now be sent to Decatur, Georgia for an autopsy.

No word yet on any suspects at this time.

