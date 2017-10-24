1 dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

Phenix City police are searching for a robbery suspect who was captured on camera.More >>
Dr. Tony Evans will be speaking at Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic to a sold-out crowd for the Heartbeats of Joy Gala.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One person has died as the result of a shooting in northeast Columbus Tuesday morning. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, tells WTVM that 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy passed away at Midtown Medical Center just before 4:00 a.m est. Murphy had been shot multiple times. The shooting occurred off of Young Avenue in Columbus. The victim's body will now be sent to Decatur, Georgia for an autopsy. No word yet on any suspects at this ti...More >>
Columbus Airport receives an award from the Georgia Airports Association.More >>
Any Columbus State University Communication students looking for an internship? CSU’s Department of Communication has formed a strategic partnership with Coldwell Banker – Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Flash flooding in Boone caused major damage to units in at least three different apartment complexes along Cedar Creek near Meadowview. The area is between the Boone Mall and the WalMart Shopping areas. Dozens of cars at the units and at WalMart were inundated by the water. Wes Berry was driving near a bank there when all of sudden he says the water started rising. He tried to drive out of it, he says. “A wall of wat...More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
A month after her ordeal, the victim is working on getting a restraining order and marriage annulment.More >>
