Phenix City police investigating robbery at Marathon gas station

Phenix City police are searching for a robbery suspect who was captured on camera.

The robbery happened at the Marathon truck plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store around 2:40 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from several employees before leaving on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call investigators at 334-448-2813 or 334-448-2835.

