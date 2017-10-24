FIRST TO ALERT: We're in a quiet stretch of weather. See when the next rain chance arrives.

(WTVM) - The front that passed yesterday brought yesterday's morning rain and a new record rainfall total for Columbus. We accumulated 2.1" of rain breaking the old record of 2.03". The front cooled our temperatures down almost 20 degrees from yesterday morning.

But another shot of cool air will move in tonight dropping overnight lows into the 40s for many. Afternoon highs will dip down into the 60s tomorrow but returning to the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week under sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, another front will approach the area, bringing us rain chances for Saturday and Sunday - both very low. Temperatures will see another dip behind the front. As of right now, we're looking at sunny skies on Halloween with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!

