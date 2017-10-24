Cancer cooking prevention school provided in Columbus

An initiative to provide a cancer cooking prevention school to the community will take place Tuesday in Columbus.

The University of Georgia Extension Services, Amerigroup, and the American Cancer Society presents Cooking for a Lifetime at Chase Homes from 10 a.m. to noon. A free cookbook and prizes will be given out.

Guests will learn about reducing the risk of cancer, and who should get screened for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer. Attendees will also be informed of how to get screened.

All who attend the event will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate or prize of equal value.

To register for the Cooking for a Lifetime Cancer Prevention Cooking School, call 706-653-4200.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.