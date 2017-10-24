Auburn rape suspect bonds out of jail

An Auburn man has posted bond after being arrested on rape charges.

Bryan McLeod, 32, was arrested Friday after a 21-year-old woman reported that he sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious at a residence on Magnolia Avenue. The alleged incident happened in June.

According to police, forensic evidence identified McLeod as the suspect.

He is now out of the Lee County Jail awaiting a court date.

