Historic Columbus offers tour of restoration project

Historic Columbus is offering the public lunch and a tour of its latest restoration project in progress.

A home located at 2909 10th Ave. is in the process of being stabilized to help secure the street in the Waverly Terrace Historic District. The property was purchased by HCF earlier this year after it was almost destroyed by a fire.

The tour takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Oct. 26. Lunch will be provided by Clearview BBQ for $5.

To purchase lunch, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.