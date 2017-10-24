Day 5: Gang expert testifies in Double Churches murder trial

Day five of the Double Churches murder trial continues Tuesday.

Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell are accused of the shooting death of Desmond Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.

All three suspects face murder, armed robbery, and gang charges. The trial began last week, but was delayed because of scheduling conflicts with courtrooms and attorneys.

Back in court for day 5 of #DoubleChurchesMurderTrial Defense attorneys seated w/ defendants Jacquawn Clark, Akevious Powell & Derain Waller pic.twitter.com/OIMps6wucf — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 24, 2017

Corp. Jeremy Haddaway of Musc. Co. Sheriff Office. As a gang expert, he is testifying about alleged involvement & association of defendants pic.twitter.com/ZOf7ZvZzaJ — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 24, 2017

Prosecutors argue 3 defendants are members of the Bloods (criminal street gang). Haddaway says there is 200 known members in Columbus area — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 24, 2017

Hallaway says this picture of Waller taken from Facebook page is consistent with being member of Blood gang. (Red clothing, hand signs) pic.twitter.com/tNxsoUJg1q — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 24, 2017

