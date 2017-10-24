Day 5: Gang expert testifies in Double Churches murder trial - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Day 5: Gang expert testifies in Double Churches murder trial

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Day five of the Double Churches murder trial continues Tuesday.

Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell are accused of the shooting death of Desmond Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.

All three suspects face murder, armed robbery, and gang charges.  The trial began last week, but was delayed because of scheduling conflicts with courtrooms and attorneys. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly