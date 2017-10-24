LaGrange boy receives surprise birthday visit from police sergeant

A LaGrange boy learned firsthand about being a police officer after a police sergeant paid him a visit on his birthday.

Sgt. Butler surprised Trent Cagle with goodies to include a challenge coin. The photo shows Butler explaining to Trent what it means to receive the coin.

Butler says:

Trent will definitely be a police officer when he grows up.

