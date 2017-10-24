Red Cross launches annual Holidays for Heroes campaign

The American Red Cross announced its Holidays for Heroes program to remember service member during the upcoming holiday season.

The program is a way for the public to send words of inspiration, thanks, and encouragement to military heroes who are deployed, convalescing in veterans’ medical facilities, nursing homes, and military hospitals.

Since 2006, with the help of the public, the American Red Cross has collected millions of cards for members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families during the holiday season.

Cards can be sent or dropped off at the local American Red Cross chapter at the address below:

Holiday Mail for Heroes

6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 3B

Columbus, GA 31909

All cards must be postmarked no later than Friday, Dec. 1.

