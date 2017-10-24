Police find over $2K in ecstasy, marijuana during traffic stop

Columbus police arrested a woman for possession of marijuana Oct. 24.

Amanda Warrior was taken into custody after a traffic stop was initiated.

According to police, a strong order coming from the car. During a search of the vehicle, police located 99 ecstasy pills with a street value of $2,475 and 30 gummy candies with a street value of $750.

A marijuana grinder was found in the suspect’s purse.

According to police, the suspect advised the gummies were also ecstasy.

