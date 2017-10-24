Former Tiger Transit employee accused of raping AU student appears in court

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the former Tiger Transit Bus drivers charged with raping an Auburn University student is making a court appearance on Tuesday.More >>
Columbus police arrested a woman for possession of marijuana Oct. 24.
Day five of the Double Churches murder trial continues Tuesday. Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell are accused of the shooting death of Desmond Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.
Historic Columbus is offering the public lunch and a tour of its latest restoration project in progress.
The American Red Cross announced its Holidays for Heroes program to remember service members during the upcoming holiday season.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.
If you've ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you've got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
