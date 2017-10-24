Former Tiger Transit employee accused of raping AU student appears in court

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the former Tiger Transit Bus drivers charged with raping an Auburn University student is making a court appearance on Tuesday.

Tony Patillo's court hearing is to discuss why his bond was revoked after having ankle monitor issues.

Patillo, 51, of Columbus, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2017, and was charged with rape and sodomy.

An investigation revealed that a female, who appeared to be incapacitated, entered a bus operated by First Transit, contracted by Tiger Transit, near Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.

While on the bus, she was sexually assaulted by Patillo.

James Johnson Jr. was also arrested in this incident and charged with rape and sodomy.

Johnson was driving the bus at the time the alleged crime continued on the bus.

