Columbus man arrested for 8th St. homicide was also murder suspect for 4th Ave. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 2017.

Brandon Senior, 31, also known as “Chip,” was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Nathan Johnson on 8th Street.

Senior was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is also a murder suspect for the 4th Ave. deadly shooting that claimed the life of 33-year-old Tamir Harris.

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m.

