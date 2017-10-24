Columbus man arrested for 8th St. homicide was also murder suspect for 4th Ave. shooting

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the former Tiger Transit Bus drivers charged with raping an Auburn University student is making a court appearance on Tuesday.More >>
Columbus police arrested a woman for possession of marijuana Oct. 24.More >>
Day five of the Double Churches murder trial continues Tuesday. Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell are accused of the shooting death of Desmond Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.More >>
Historic Columbus is offering the public lunch and a tour of its latest restoration project in progress.More >>
The American Red Cross announced its Holidays for Heroes program to remember service members during the upcoming holiday season.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
