CPD locates teen missing since Oct. 14

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) The Columbus Police Department has located a teen who was missing since Oct. 14.

Cecil Berguin III, 15, was found in good health.

Before he went missing, Cecil was last seen on Collins Drive.

No other details are available at this time.

